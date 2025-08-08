WBCAP UG Merit List 2025 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The West Bengal Council of Higher Education is expected to announce the merit list for WBCAP UG admissions 2025 soon. Students eagerly waiting for their seat allotment results are advised to keep the official WBCAP portal for the updated release schedule. Once published, the merit list will help candidates confirm their college and course allotment for the new academic session.

Who Can Check the WBCAP UG Merit List 2025?

Only candidates who have completed the registration process for WBCAP UG admissions 2025 will be able to access the merit list. Seat allotment is determined based on the marks obtained in Class 12 or an equivalent qualifying examination.

Details to Verify on the Merit List

When the merit list becomes available, students should cross-check the following information on the portal to avoid any discrepancies:

Merit position

Name of the allotted college

Course assigned

Steps to Check WBCAP UG Merit List 2025 Once Released

To check your seat allotment status and proceed smoothly, please follow these simple steps:

Visit the official WBCAP website: wbcap.in

Navigate to the "UG Admission 2025" section

Log in using your registered user ID and password

View and download your merit list and seat allotment information

Follow the provided instructions to complete the admission procedure

Applicants who receive a seat allotment must promptly accept the offer and complete the required admission procedures within the given deadline. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the allotment and the seat being offered to another eligible candidate.



The Department of Higher Education, West Bengal, in collaboration with the West Bengal State Council of Higher Education, launched the Centralised Admission Portal in the 2024-25 academic year to bring uniformity and transparency to the admission process across the state. Through this platform, undergraduate admissions are being conducted for 17 universities and 460 government and government-aided affiliated colleges and higher educational institutions.