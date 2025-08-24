WBCAP UG Merit List 2025 Released, Check Direct Link Here

WBCAP UG Merit List 2025: The West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) has released the UG Merit List 2025 on its official website, wbcap.in. Students who registered for undergraduate admissions can now log in to check their merit position, allotted college, and course details. Along with the merit list, the council has also announced the revised Phase 1 schedule for seat allotment and admission confirmation. Candidates are advised to download their results and complete the admission process within the given deadline to avoid cancellation of their seats.

Who Can Access the WBCAP UG Merit List 2025?

Only students who completed the online registration for UG admissions under WBCAP 2025 are eligible to check the merit list. Allotments are made based on Class 12 marks or equivalent qualifying examination results.

Details to Check on the Merit List

After logging in, candidates should carefully verify the following information:

• Merit position/rank

• Name of the allotted college

• Assigned course

• Admission instructions and deadlines

How to Download WBCAP UG Merit List 2025

To check your seat allotment and confirm your admission, follow these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website, wbcap.in

Step 2. Go to the "UG Admission 2025" section

Step 3. Enter your registered user ID and password

Step 4. View and download the merit list and seat allotment details

Step 5. Follow the instructions to complete admission formalities

Students must accept the seat and finish the admission process within the given timeline. If not, the seat will be automatically reassigned to another candidate.

The West Bengal State Council of Higher Education launched WBCAP in 2024-25 to ensure a transparent, uniform, and centralized admission system. Through this single portal, admissions are being conducted for 17 universities and 460 government and government-aided colleges across West Bengal.

