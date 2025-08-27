WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Phase 2 Registration Begins, Check Details

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has opened the registration window for the second phase of NEET UG Counselling 2025. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the state quota can now apply online at wbmcc.nic.in.

The registration process started today and will be open until 4 PM on August 29, 2025. Applicants must complete the form, upload documents, and pay the required fee before the deadline.

Key Dates and Process

• August 28-30, 2025: Verification of candidates at allotted colleges. Those wishing to surrender their seats must do so on August 30 by submitting all original documents.

• September 1, 2025 (after 2 PM): Publication of the verified candidates list.

• September 1 (4 PM) - September 3, 2025 (midnight): Window open for online choice filling and choice locking.

• September 8, 2025 (after 4 PM): Round 2 seat allotment result announcement.

• September 9-11, 2025: Reporting to allotted institutes for admission formalities.

How to Apply for WB NEET UG Counselling Phase 2

Step 1. Visit the official website wbmcc.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link for Phase 2 WB NEET UG Counselling 2025.

Step 3. Enter personal and academic details in the application form.

Step 4. Upload the required documents and pay the counselling fee online.

Step 5. Review and submit the application, then download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the process within the given timeline to avoid disqualification. Regularly checking the WBMCC portal is recommended for updates and detailed instructions.

This second round provides another opportunity for aspirants who could not secure seats in the first phase to participate in the allotment process and join medical colleges across West Bengal.