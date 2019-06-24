West Bengal BSc Nursing, Other Entrance Exam Admit Card Released

WB JENPAUH Admit Card: Know How To Download

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released admit card for the entrance exam for admission to BSc Nursing and other courses. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 30. The exam, otherwise known as JENPAUH is the entrance test for B.Sc. Nursing (Bachelor of Nursing), BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy), BASLP (Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology), BMLT (Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technician), B.Sc. CCT (B.Sc. in Critical Care Technology), B.Sc. OTT (B.Sc. in Operation Theatre Technology), B.Sc. PT (B.Sc. in Perfusion technology) and B.Sc. PA (B.Sc. in Physician Assistant) admission.

Download WB JENPAUH Admit Card

Candidate must download the admit card from the official website and carry the printed hard copy of it to the exam centre. "Candidates must ensure that the admit card is not mutilated/ distorted/ soiled even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated/ distorted/ soiled admit cards will not be allowed to appear in the exam," reads the notification.

The Board allows candidates to generate duplicate admit cards till the date of exam. After the exam if a candidate needs a duplicate admit card, the same can be obtained by paying Rs 500 to the Board. This option is available till August 31.

