West Bengal Entrance for Veterinary Surgeons (EVETS) On June 29, Admit Cards Released

WB EVETS Admit Card Released: Know How To Download

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit cards for Entrance for Veterinary Surgeons (EVETS). The exam is scheduled to be held on June 29. The exam will be held for admission to Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal husbandry (B. V. Sc. & A. H.) in the faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science under the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences for the academic session of 2019-20. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Download WB EVETS Admit Card

The EVETS will be held on June 29 in two sessions. The first session (11 am to 1 pm) will be for Physics and Chemistry subjects and the second session (2 pm to 4 pm) will be for Biological Science subject. The exam will be of 100 marks in total and will be multiple choice question type. The questions will be in both English and Hindi.

Candidate must carry the EVETS admit card to the exam centre. "Candidates must ensure that the admit card is not mutilated/ distorted/ soiled even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated/ distorted/ soiled admit cards will not be allowed to appear in the exam," reads the notification.

The Board allows candidates to generate duplicate admit cards till the date of exam. After the exam if a candidate needs a duplicate admit card, the same can be obtained by paying Rs. 500 to the Board. This option is available till August 31.

