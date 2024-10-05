Advertisement

WB AYUSH PG Counselling 2024 Registration for Round 2 Concludes Today

The list of successfully verified candidates for WB AYUSH PG will be published by October 8, 2024

Read Time: 1 min
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee will close the registration process for round 2 of WB AYUSH PG counselling today. Candidates who wish to apply for the postgraduate course can visit the official website for detailed information. The list of successfully verified candidates will be published on the official website by October 8, 2024. 

The online registration for the exam will conclude by today. Applicants will also be required to make the payment by today itself. 

The online choice filling and locking dates has been set for October 8 to October 11, 2024.

The Round 2 seat allotment has been scheduled for October 16, 2024. 

Steps to apply for AYUSH postgraduate programme

  • Step 1: Visit the official website: wbmcc.nic.in
  • Step 2: Click on WB AYUSH PG 2024 registration link available.
  • Step 3: Complete registration and then login.
  • Step 4: Fill out the application form.
  • Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay fee.
  • Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout.
     
WB AYUSH PG, Postgraduate Medical, Postgraduate Medical Counselling
