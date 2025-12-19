Want To Study In UK? Check Government-Aided Scholarships Worth Rs 12 Lakh

Scholarships For Study In UK: The British Council has announced the GREAT Scholarships for Indian students seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in the UK for the academic year 2026-27. Under the scheme, leading UK universities are offering 12 postgraduate scholarships across a wide range of disciplines. Each scholarship provides a minimum of 10,000 pounds (around Rs 12 lakh) towards tuition fees for a one-year master's degree.

The participating institutions include Anglia Ruskin University, Norwich University of the Arts, Queen's University Belfast, Royal College of Art, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Royal Northern College of Music, the University of Bristol, Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, the University of Dundee, the University of Reading, the University of Surrey, and UWE Bristol.

The scholarships cover disciplines such as Finance, Marketing, Business, Psychology, STEM, Design and Humanities, along with Arts, Music and Dance programmes. Notably, four universities are offering GREAT Scholarships specifically for creative and performing arts, highlighting the UK's continued focus on arts education alongside academic and professional fields.

The GREAT Scholarships are jointly funded by the UK government's GREAT Britain Campaign, the British Council, and participating UK higher education institutions, with the aim of expanding access to high-quality education while strengthening educational and cultural ties between India and the UK.

Graduates also benefit from the UK's post-study work route, which allows international students to gain professional experience after completing their degrees.

Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director Education India, British Council, said the scholarships underline the strength of the UK-India education partnership.

"Studying in the UK offers far more than academic excellence. It provides access to industry-aligned learning and a truly global environment where diverse perspectives come together to inspire innovation," she said.

She added that the scholarships would support Indian students at a critical stage in their academic and professional journeys.

"These opportunities will help students build international networks, strengthen their career pathways, and contribute meaningfully to a rapidly evolving global economy."