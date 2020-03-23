Coronavirus: VITEEE Registration Extended, Slot Booking Postponed

VITEEE 2020: Registration, slot booking @ vit.ac.in postponed

VITEEE 2020 registration and slot booking processes have been postponed due to the coronavirus spread. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has said in a notice published on the official portal of Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam or VITEEE 2020 that the registration process along with the slot booking process has been postponed till further notice. The VITEEE registration was scheduled to end on March 22 while the slot booking was scheduled to be held on March last week.

"The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation is being monitored closely. Any change in slot booking & VITEEE-2020 schedule will be posted in Website and informed individually through SMS/ email. Last date to apply for VITEEE is extended," a notice posted on the official website (https://vit.ac.in/) said.

VITEEE is a common entrance exam held for B.Tech admissions in VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT-AP and VIT- Bhopal. The exam tests Maths/Biology, Physics, Chemistry, English and Aptitude. The test consists of 125 multiple choice questions to be answered in two and half hours.

Selection is based on the ranks through offline counselling process at VIT Campuses. Eligible candidates may select specific Programme / Campus during counselling. Details are given in specific menus displayed under.

It is expected that the date of examination, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted from April 13 to 19, will also be changed due the prevailing condition in the country.

Candidates are advised to check for further updates from the official website of VITEEE 2020.

