Visvesvaraya Technological University Announces Engineering Results Just Five Minutes After Exam Ends

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi has created history by announcing the results of its 6th semester B.E. and B.Tech examinations just five minutes after the exams concluded.

The results were jointly released by VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. U.J. Ujwal. According to the university, 60,856 students appeared for the sixth semester examinations. The exams ended at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, and the results were declared at 5:35 PM.

VTU said the evaluation process was completed 21 days earlier than in previous years, with an overall pass percentage of 76.84 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar said students eagerly await their results after exams, which prompted the university to prioritize early release. He credited meticulous planning, along with the efforts of the university administration, examination section staff, and affiliated colleges, for achieving the milestone.

Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. U.J. Ujwal said the rapid declaration was possible due to the adoption of digital evaluation systems and coordinated efforts by all stakeholders involved in the examination process.

The university has steadily reduced the time taken to announce examination results over the past few years. In 2026, VTU declared the results of 56,000 final-year students within 10 minutes of the examination. In 2025, results for 50,321 students were announced within an hour. For the sixth semester examinations in 2024-25, results of 58,232 students were declared within 10 days.

History of VTU 6th Semester Result Announcements