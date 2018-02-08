VTU Declares BE, BTech, BArch Semester Results Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared the BE, BTech, BArch semester results online. This result has been declared for Belagavi region.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT VTU Results For BE/ BTech: Know How To Check New Delhi: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared the BE/ BTech 1st and 2nd semester results online. This result has been declared for Belagavi region. Concerned candidates can now check their result at the official website of the University at results.vtu.ac.in. Candidates can check the results online by using their USN number. Results have been declared for both CBCS and non-CBCS courses. For BArch courses results have been declared for all regions for 1-10 semesters; however for CBCS course results of only 5 semesters have been declared.

VTU Results 2018: How To Check

Step one: Go to VTU official results website: www.results.vtu.ac.in

Step two: Scroll down and click on the relevant link, i.e. CBS Result/Non-CBS Result

Step three: Enter your USN number correctly and submit.

Step four: Get your result. Take a print out of the same.



VTU had postponed the January exams to 5 February 2018 due to the Karnataka Bandh. The University had scheduled theory exam for 1st semester MBA students (MBA 12 paper) on January 25 to be conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The exam will now be conducted on Thursday, February 5. The bandh has been called by pro-Kannada organisations over the Mahadayi river issue.



