VTU, RGUHS Karnataka Postpone Exams Scheduled Today

VTU, RGUHS Karnataka exam scheduled on December 20 postponed

In view of the protests and curfew imposed in parts of Karnataka, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) situated at Belagavi and the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru have postponed exams that were scheduled to be held today.

"In view of the announcement of curfew & declaration of holiday for schools and colleges in Mangaluru, VTU Examinations scheduled on December 20 are postponed," VTU said in a notice released regarding the postponement of the exam.

"The revised time table will be announced shortly," the notice released by the university, added.

RGUHS has also postponed the exams scheduled for today. "Due to ongoing protest against the CAB, the scheduled theory exams (medical / dental) on 20.12.2019 have been postponed and new dates will be announced in due course of time," the university said in a notice that it has released on its official website.

