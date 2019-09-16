AYUSH, Nursing Theory Exams Postponed In RGUHS Karnataka

RGUHS theory exam postponed. Details here

Theory exam for undergraduate and postgraduate AYUSH, Nursing, Physiotherapy and Allied Health Science courses in Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Karnataka has been postponed by 12 days.

The exams were supposed to begin on Wednesday (September 18).

As per the latest notification released by the University, the UG/ PG exams will begin on September 30. "The detailed revised fee and time table notification will be issued shortly," reads the notice released by the university.

However, AYUSH PG exams will be held as per the time table. No changes have been made in the exam. The AYUSG PG exam will begin on October 15.

The changes have been announced only for the theory exams. So far the university has not made any announcement for the practical exams, which are scheduled to be held from October 15 as per the existing time table.

Meanwhile the first phase of MBBS supplementary theory exam will commence on October 1.

