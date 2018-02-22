VTU Semester 5 Results Declared @ Vtu.ac.in, Results.vtu.ac.in; Check Now Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) fifth semester results online.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) fifth semester results online. The results has been declared on the official websites and the same can be accessed from these websites: www.vtu.ac.in and www.results.vtu.ac.in. This result has been declared for all the regions. Concerned candidates can now check their result at the official website of the University. Candidates can check the results online by using their USN number. Results have been declared for both CBCS and non-CBCS courses.As it happened earlier, the official website of VTU may not respond when you try to access the results now. It happens because of large number of candidates try to access the results at the same time.The candidates who have appeared for the fifth semester VTU BE and BTech exams may check their results following these steps:Step 1: Go to VTU official results website: www.results.vtu.ac.inStep 2: Click on the results link "Click Here for B.E / B.TECH results of 5th semester of all regions".Step 3: Scroll down and click on the relevant link, i.e. CBS Result/Non-CBS ResultStep 4: Enter your USN number correctly and submit.Step 5: Get your result. Take a print out of the same. Before this Visvesvaraya Technological University had declared the BE/ BTech 1st and 2nd semester results online on February second week. VTU had also declared BArch courses results for all regions for 1-10 semesters then.Click here for more Education News