VTU Semester 5 Results Declared @ Vtu.ac.in, Results.vtu.ac.in; Check Now

As it happened earlier, the official website of VTU may not respond when you try to access the results now. It happens because of large number of candidates try to access the results at the same time.
VTU Results 2017: How To Check
The candidates who have appeared for the fifth semester VTU BE and BTech exams may check their results following these steps:
Step 1: Go to VTU official results website: www.results.vtu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the results link "Click Here for B.E / B.TECH results of 5th semester of all regions".
Step 3: Scroll down and click on the relevant link, i.e. CBS Result/Non-CBS Result
Step 4: Enter your USN number correctly and submit.
Step 5: Get your result. Take a print out of the same.
CommentsVisvesvaraya Technological University had declared the BE/ BTech 1st and 2nd semester results online on February second week. VTU had also declared BArch courses results for all regions for 1-10 semesters then.
