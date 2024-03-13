Visakhapatnam Steel Plant's Corporate Entity Hiring Company Secretary Trainee

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), is looking for eligible candidates aspiring to undergo training as per Company Secretaries Regulations, 1982 at Company Affairs Department. RINL, a Navratna CPSE is a corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. It is under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel (MoS), Government of India (GoI) with 100% shareholding held by the President of India.

The prospective CS Trainee will become part of core team of Company Affairs Department, RINL. They will be actively engaged in core company secretarial jobs based on their capabilities and capacities. The job role involves basic-to-high end preparation of agendas for all meetings of Board, Board Sub-Committee and General Meetings, documentation/s with regard to Statutory compliances, e-filings, assist for Secretarial Audit and preparation and printing of Annual Report, XBRL etc.

Eligibility

The aspirant should complete either Professional or Executive programme and Executive Development Programme (EDP) of ICSI along with full time degree course. Preference will be given to the candidate having working experience in the relevant domain such as Secretarial, Legal, Accountancy etc, with MS-Office Computer proficiency. The maximum age limit of aspirant should be 27 years.



Salary

Candidates who have qualified Professional level will be entitled for a pay of Rs 20,000 per month. Those who have qualified any single group of Professional will be entitled for a pay of Rs 15,000 per month. Candidates who have qualified Executive course will be entitled for a salary of Rs 12,000 per month.

The last date to submit applications is March 17, 2024. For detailed information candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI.