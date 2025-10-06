Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Ends Today, Apply Here

Viksit Bharat Buildathon Registration 2025: The Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog, launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 - a nationwide innovation initiative aimed at engaging students from Classes 6 to 12 - on September 23, 2025. The registration window for the event closes today, October 6, 2025. Interested students can apply through the official website - vbb.mic.gov.in. The National Live Buildathon, scheduled for October 13, 2025, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will feature simultaneous student participation across the country.

This buildathon encourages students to collaborate and innovate through hands-on, experiential learning, making it one of the world's largest live innovation activities. Students, teachers, and schools nationwide can take part to showcase their creativity, innovation, and problem-solving skills on a national and global platform.

Each team can include five to seven students and schools can register any number of teams.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon: How To Register For Buildathon 2025

Visit the official website - vbb.mic.gov.in

Click on "Register/Login" on the homepage

Enter your personal and required details to register

Log in using the received credentials and complete the application

You'll then be successfully registered for the world's largest live innovation event.

Schools may register through this link - "School Teacher Registration 2025".

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Important Dates

Registration Closes: October 6, 2025

Preparatory Activities: October 6 to 12, 2025

Nationwide Live Buildathon: October 13, 2025

Submission of Entries: October 14 to 31, 2025

Evaluation of Entries: November 2025

Announcement of Winners: December 2025

Themes For Buildathon 2025

Students will innovate around four national themes:

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building self-reliant systems and solutions

Swadeshi: Encouraging indigenous ideas and innovation

Vocal for Local: Promoting local products, crafts, and resources

Samriddhi: Creating pathways to prosperity and sustainable growth

Top 10,000 entries will receive national recognition, along with opportunities for mentoring and corporate adoption.