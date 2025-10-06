Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Ends Today, Apply Here

Viksit Bharat Buildathon Registration 2025: The Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog, launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 - a nationwide innovation initiative aimed at engaging students from Classes 6 to 12 - on September 23, 2025. The registration window for the event closes today, October 6, 2025. Interested students can apply through the official website - vbb.mic.gov.in. The National Live Buildathon, scheduled for October 13, 2025, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will feature simultaneous student participation across the country.
This buildathon encourages students to collaborate and innovate through hands-on, experiential learning, making it one of the world's largest live innovation activities. Students, teachers, and schools nationwide can take part to showcase their creativity, innovation, and problem-solving skills on a national and global platform.
Each team can include five to seven students and schools can register any number of teams.
Viksit Bharat Buildathon: How To Register For Buildathon 2025
- Visit the official website - vbb.mic.gov.in
- Click on "Register/Login" on the homepage
- Enter your personal and required details to register
- Log in using the received credentials and complete the application
- You'll then be successfully registered for the world's largest live innovation event.
Schools may register through this link - "School Teacher Registration 2025".
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Important Dates
- Registration Closes: October 6, 2025
- Preparatory Activities: October 6 to 12, 2025
- Nationwide Live Buildathon: October 13, 2025
- Submission of Entries: October 14 to 31, 2025
- Evaluation of Entries: November 2025
- Announcement of Winners: December 2025
Themes For Buildathon 2025
Students will innovate around four national themes:
- Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building self-reliant systems and solutions
- Swadeshi: Encouraging indigenous ideas and innovation
- Vocal for Local: Promoting local products, crafts, and resources
- Samriddhi: Creating pathways to prosperity and sustainable growth
Top 10,000 entries will receive national recognition, along with opportunities for mentoring and corporate adoption.