Viksit Bharat Buildathon Live-Event Concluded With Rs 1 Crore Prize Pool, Details Here

Viksit Bharat Buildathon Today: The Viksit Bharat Buildathon - an initiative aimed at fostering creativity and self-reliance among students - commenced today, October 13, 2025, at 10 am with a prize pool of Rs. 1 crore and ended at 12 pm. The event was live-streamed nationwide and featured teams of three to five students from Classes 6 to 12. Participants were asked to choose one of four themes, identify a real-world problem, and propose an innovative solution.The event was presided over by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

During the event, speakers explained how problems could emerge from everyday experiences - such as a recent incident that made someone happy, a news report that raised concern, or a situation that seemed to require more attention. They emphasized the importance of viewing these challenges through the lens of an "innovator."

At the beginning of the program, a few example problems were shared, including the use of technology to solve farmers' challenges (Atmanirbhar Bharat theme), issues faced by glass workers during a school visit (Swadeshi theme), and the communication needs of artisans (Vocal for Local theme).

The four themes -

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building self-reliant systems and solutions

Swadeshi: Encouraging indigenous ideas and innovation

Vocal for Local: Promoting local products, crafts, and resources

Samriddhi: Creating pathways to prosperity and sustainable growth

Buildathon 2025 After Process Of Live-Event

Each team must submit a two to five-minute video explaining the problem they aim to solve, their innovative solution or prototype, how it works, and its potential impact. They must do it between October 14 and October 31, 2025.

Top-performing students will be selected through evaluations by a panel of experts. Winning schools and students will also receive long-term support, including corporate mentorship, adoption opportunities, and access to resources to further develop their innovations.

The results, awards, and felicitation ceremony for the top teams will be announced in January 2026.

This buildathon encourages students to collaborate and innovate through hands-on, experiential learning, making it one of the largest live innovation events in the world. Students, teachers, and schools across the country will participate to showcase their creativity, innovation, and problem-solving abilities on national and global platforms.