Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Directly Here

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration: The registration window for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, an initiative designed to promote creative thinking and self-reliance among students of Classes 6 to 12, will close today, October 11, 2025. Schools across India can form teams of three to five students, with no limit on the number of teams participating. The innovation event will take place on October 13 and will be live-streamed nationwide through the official portals - vbb.mic.gov.in or schoolinnovationmarathon.org/registration. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Buildathon features a Rs. 1 crore award pool, which will be distributed among 10 national-level winners, 100 state-level winners, and 1,000 district-level winners.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration: Eligibility, Theme Selection

Students from Classes 6 to 12 can register with the assistance of their teachers on the official portal. After registration, each team will receive a unique registration ID. Participants must choose one of four Buildathon themes, identify a real-world problem, and propose an innovative solution.

Students will innovate around four national themes:

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building self-reliant systems and solutions

Swadeshi: Encouraging indigenous ideas and innovation

Vocal for Local: Promoting local products, crafts, and resources

Samriddhi: Creating pathways to prosperity and sustainable growth

Teams will be required to create a 2 to 5-minute video explaining the problem they aim to solve, the innovative solution or prototype developed, its functionality, and the potential impact of their idea. The video must be submitted between October 13 and October 31, 2025.

Awards

Top-performing students will be selected based on evaluations conducted by a panel of experts. Winning schools and students will also receive long-term support, including corporate mentorship, adoption opportunities, and access to resources to further develop their innovations.

The results, awards, and felicitation ceremony for the top teams will be announced in January 2026.