Vikram University Result 2017: Here Is How To Check Your Exam Results

Vikram University Ujjain Result 2017: How to check

Vikram University Ujjain is expected to release its various regular and private results on it official website this week. The results can be accessed from the websites, www.vikramexam.net, www.vikramuniv.ac.in. When we checked last the results website was not responding. The candidates are advised to check after sometime. Normally, results websites do not respond when a large number of users try to access a website at the same time. Vikram University results can be accessed after entering the exam roll numbers of the candidates once the websites are back."The requested URL /Examination-ftp4/msc/resultpara.php was not found on this server. Additionally, a 404 Not Found error was encountered while trying to use an Error Document to handle the request," said the Vikram University results website when we checked last.The students who have appeared for Vikram University Ujjain 2017 exams may follow these steps to check their results:Step One: Go to any of the websites; Vikramexam.net and Vikramuniv.ac.inStep Two: If you go to the official website of Vikram University, click on the results link and you will reach the results link hosted at vikramexam.netStep Three: Chose your subject or exam nameStep Four: Enter your roll number.Step Five: Submit the detailsStep Six: Check your resultsThe regular and private students may check their results after following these steps.According to a notification posted on the official website of Vikram University, withheld candidates are asked to submit previous semester mark sheets through Principal's Office within 3 days from the declaration of the result.