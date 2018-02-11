Vikram University Result 2017: Here Is How To Check Your Exam Results

"The requested URL /Examination-ftp4/msc/resultpara.php was not found on this server. Additionally, a 404 Not Found error was encountered while trying to use an Error Document to handle the request," said the Vikram University results website when we checked last.
Vikram University Ujjain Result 2017: How to check
The students who have appeared for Vikram University Ujjain 2017 exams may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to any of the websites; Vikramexam.net and Vikramuniv.ac.in
Step Two: If you go to the official website of Vikram University, click on the results link and you will reach the results link hosted at vikramexam.net
Step Three: Chose your subject or exam name
Step Four: Enter your roll number.
Step Five: Submit the details
Step Six: Check your results
The regular and private students may check their results after following these steps.
According to a notification posted on the official website of Vikram University, withheld candidates are asked to submit previous semester mark sheets through Principal's Office within 3 days from the declaration of the result.
