Vikram University Releases Revised Schedule For B.Com. Third, Fifth Semester Exam

Vikram University has released revised exam schedule for B.Com. semester exam

Vikram University has released revised exam dates for B.Com. third and fifth semester examinations. The University made changes to the exam schedule for B.Com. for Honours, General and CBCS modes in view of the exam dates for upcoming Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary exams. The University released the revised exam date on Wednesday.

As per the revised date sheet, exam for B.Com. Honours fifth semester (CBCS) will now be conducted from December 31, 2018 to January 7, 2019, exam for B.Com. Honours third semester will now be conducted from January 2, 2019 to January 12, 2019, exam for B.Com. fifth semester will now be conducted from December 31, 2018 to January 10, 2019, exam for B.Com. Honours third semester (CBCS) will now be conducted from January 2, 2019 to January 9, 2019, for B.Com. third semester (ATCT) will now be conducted from January 2, 2019 to January 12, 2019, and exam for B.Com. Honours fifth semester will be conducted from December 31, 2018 to January 10, 2019.

The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website for Vikram University.

The CA CPT 2018 December exam began on December 16, 2018 and the CS December 2018 exam will begin from December 20, 2018.

