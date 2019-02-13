Uttarakhand To Get National Law University (NLU)

India has 21 national law universities, admissions to which are held through CLAT test.

The Centre has decided to set up a National Law University in Uttarakhand, an official statement said here on Wednesday. "Here is good news for all those youths who want to make a career in law. The Chief Minister has informed that a National Law University will be opened in Uttarakhand," the statement said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving his nod to open the university in the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Modi had special love for Uttarakhand.

India has 21 national law universities, admissions to which are held through a Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

