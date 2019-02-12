School Vacations In Kullu, Mandi, Chamba Extended After Heavy Rain, Snowfall Prediction

Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh: School Vacation In Kullu Extended After Heavy Rain, Snowfall Prediction

After the Indian Meteorological Department (Met) warned about heavy rain and snowfall in the high and mid hill of Himachal Pradesh, winter vacation in schools of Kullu, Mandi and Chamba districts have been extended by four days. The Met has issued yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall on February 14 and 15 in Himachal Pradesh, an official said. The schools in all three districts will now reopen on February 18, instead of February 13. Kullu District Magistrate Yunus issued an order in this regard.

The weather department forecast rain and snowfall in the high and mid hills and hailstorm in the low hills and plains of the state from February 13 to 16, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said. The weatherman has issued a yellow warning of heavy rain and snowfall on Thursday and Friday due to a fresh western disturbance.

"A fresh western disturbance and its interaction with tropical easterlies or winds blowing from the east is likely from February 13 to 16, resulting in heavy rains and snow," Mr Singh said.

The Met issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life." Yellow is the least dangerous among the weather warnings. It indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

According Mr Yunus, the decision to extend the winter vacation was taken in the interest of safety of the students as several roads in the upper areas of the district are still blocked after the snowfall on February 7.

Earlier on February 10, the district administrations of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Shimla had declared a two-day holiday for schools in the region due to heavy snowfall.

The work of clearing the roads is underway even as more snowfall is predicted in the coming days, Yunus further said in the order.

