AILET 2025: National Law University Releases Counselling Schedule For BA LLB, LLM Courses

The National Law University (NLU) has released the counselling schedule for admission to LLM programme (non-residential) and BA LLB Hons. Admissions are conducted for a total of 81 seats for the LLM programme, while 120 seats for BA LLB Hons programme. The results for the two courses were announced on December 12, 2024.

Counselling schedule for LLM programme:

December 13, 2024: National Law University invites applications for online counselling from eligible candidates.

Candidates applying for the counselling process will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 30,000 from December 13-22, 2024 until 11 am.

The first list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on December 27, 2024 until 6 pm.

Selected candidates will have time to deposit provisional admission confirmation fee of Rs 50,000 for first merit list from December 27-January 4, 2025 by 11 am.

The second list of provisionally selected candidates will be announced on January 10, 2025.

The deposit of provisional confirmation fee of Rs 50,000 for second merit list has been scheduled for January 15, 2025.

The third list of provisionally selected candidates will be out on January 23,2025.

The deposit of provisional admission confirmation fee of Rs 50,000 by the provisionally selected candidates of third merit list is scheduled for January 23-28, 2025.

The fourth list of provisionally selected candidates will be announced on May 16, 2025.

The balance fee should be paid latest by May 20, 2025.

The university offers various streams of specialisation in LLM programme. However, all the streams of specialisation may not be offered to students as it is contingent upon various factors such as minimum number of students opting for a specialisation, availability of subject teacher and other relevant conditions as per the LLM Regulations of NLU Delhi.

Counselling schedule for BA LLB Hons programme: