Uttarakhand Government Launches Initiative To Build Schools For Weaker Sections

The Uttarakhand government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private school management in the state to benefit students from weaker sections who lack resources in their life. The MoU has been signed with an aim to open schools for these students.

As reported by news agency PTI, the schools entrusted with the responsibility, will build day schools along with residential ones in different towns of Uttarakhand for a period of two years. The project will cost an estimated amount of Rs 680 crore. The schools will be opened in regions such as Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Mussoorie, Tehri, Narendranagar, Srinagar, Kashipur, Rudrapur, Haldwani, Nainital, Ramnagar and Bageshwar.

The schools roped in for this initiative already have their institutions in the state but they provide limited access to students from urban areas only. The decision was announced by Director General of School Education Banshidhar Tiwari.

The private school managements that have been included in the initiative include Children's Academy Association, Asian Charitable Society, Trilingual Academy Singapore, Trilingual Kids Academy, Pestle Weed College, Oberoi Education Trust, Mussoorie International School Society, Guru Nanak Academy Society, MP Singh Foundation, Doon International Educational Society, Sant Kabeer Educational Society and Cambrian Hall Educational Trust.

The move will also give employment directly to 2,290 people.