Uttar Pradesh Government Introduces 2 Years Compulsory Rural Service Bond In Medical Courses

The bond amount designated for MBBS/BDS students is 10 lakh, for MD/MS students is 40 lakh, for PG Diploma/MDS students is 20 Lakh and for DM/MCh students is 1 crore.
It is expected that other states would soon follow in the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh government and either implement or update the terms and conditions of their existing bond terms.
National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill
National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on January 2, 2018. The bill will replace Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body. The NMC Bill has been opposed by medical practitioners all over the country for certain provisions included in the bill.
One of the strongest opposition came for a suggested bridge course which could allow Homeopathy and Ayurveda doctors to practice allopathy. However, a parliamentary panel has said that the 'bridge course', proposed in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, should not be made a mandatory provision.
