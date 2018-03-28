Uttar Pradesh Government Introduces 2 Years Compulsory Rural Service Bond In Medical Courses In compliance with NMC Bill, the Uttar Pradesh Government has introduced two years compulsory Rural Service Bond in medical courses.

In compliance with NMC Bill, the Uttar Pradesh Government has introduced two years Compulsory Rural Service Bond in medical courses. In a letter dated, March 7, 2018, the state government has laid down the guidelines to be followed and has also attached an agreement bond for candidates admitted to state medical colleges. The letter also specifies the bond amount and in case a medical student acts contrary to the bond, they will have to submit the determined bond amount to the state government.The bond amount designated for MBBS/BDS students is 10 lakh, for MD/MS students is 40 lakh, for PG Diploma/MDS students is 20 Lakh and for DM/MCh students is 1 crore.It is expected that other states would soon follow in the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh government and either implement or update the terms and conditions of their existing bond terms.National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on January 2, 2018. The bill will replace Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body. The NMC Bill has been opposed by medical practitioners all over the country for certain provisions included in the bill.One of the strongest opposition came for a suggested bridge course which could allow Homeopathy and Ayurveda doctors to practice allopathy. However, a parliamentary panel has said that the 'bridge course', proposed in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, should not be made a mandatory provision. The panel has also recommended that a "minimum compulsory period" of working within the country be fixed for doctors.