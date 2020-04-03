Notification On Recruitment Of MBBS Interns Is Fake: Medical Council Of India

Action is being initiated under the relevant law against such fake messages in social media, MCI said.

A notification attributing to the Medical Council of India (MCI) is being widely shared on social media. The notice, which looks very much similar to a MCI notification, claims that MBBS interns and part II of 3rd MBBS will be recruited by government and private medical colleges from April 3. The notification carries the signature of the Secretary General, MCI.

The notification is fake and it is brought to the attention of all concerned that there is no such letter issued by the Board of Governors, the MCI has said today.

"Please note that all important letters, circular and public notice are posted on the Medical Council of India website. It is advised to check the website of the MCI for genuine notices, circulars and letters. Moreover these are sent to the State/ UT governments, DMEs, VCs, Dean/ principals of medical colleges and a copy is sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," it said.

It has urged students and all those concerned to follow official website for notifications.

