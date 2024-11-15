UP Government Agrees To Students' Demands, UPPSC Prelims To Be Held On Single Day

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) prelims examination on a single day, following protests by aspirants. The exam, initially scheduled for December 7 and 8, will now take place on December 22, 2024.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9.30am to 11.30am, and the second from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. The decision to revise the schedule comes after protests by hundreds of students outside the UPPSC office in Prayagraj. The aspirants had raised concerns about the previous multi-day exam format, claiming it was unfair and prone to inconsistencies.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intervened in response to the protests, directing the UPPSC to address the students' grievances. In an official statement, the UPPSC confirmed that the exam would now be held on a single day, citing the format used in previous years for the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Service Examination.

"In view of the nature of the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Service Examination, the Commission has decided in principle to conduct it on a single day, as was done earlier," news agency ANI quoted the UPPSC as saying.

The schedule change will reduce travel hassles for aspirants from across the state. Over 10 lakh candidates are expected to take the review officer/assistant review officer (Pre) examination.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured students that their concerns had been fully addressed. "The problem has been resolved. The state government is committed to students' welfare, and their demands have been met," Mr Pathak told media persons.