Uttar Pradesh Gets Seven New Medical Colleges, Check Details

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given approval for the launch of MBBS programmes in seven new medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2024-25. The decision comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed about recognition of 13 new medical colleges in the state with Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Following his discussion, letters of permission have been issued for the autonomous state medical colleges in Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Sultanpur, Kanpur Dehat, and Lalitpur.



The new addition in medical colleges will result in an increase of 600 MBBS seats in the state. In total, counseling will be conducted for 10,500 MBBS seats across government, private, and PPP-mode medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the remaining six medical colleges will again request for approval from NMC. After getting approval from the NMC, these medical colleges will also receive Letters of Permission.

Besides these, many medical colleges across the state have also received permission for increasing the number of seats including those operated under government, private, and PPP models.

News agency ANI quoted Director General of Medical Education Kinjal Singh as saying, "For the academic session 2024-25, Letters of Permission have been issued for the autonomous state medical colleges in Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Sultanpur, Kanpur Dehat, and Lalitpur. Counseling will be conducted for 600 MBBS seats across these seven medical colleges. Additionally, the government medical colleges in Agra and Meerut have had their seat counts increased by 72 and 50, respectively, bringing the total to 200 seats at Agra Medical College and 150 seats at Meerut Medical College."

Mr Singh, added, "The PPP-mode medical colleges in Shamli, Maharajganj, and Sambhal have also received Letters of Permission for 150, 150, and 50 MBBS seats respectively, for the 2024-25 session. Similarly, new medical college in Gorakhpur, a private institution, has been granted LOP for 50 MBBS seats for this academic session. GS Medical College in Hapur has also been allowed to increase its MBBS seats by 100, bringing the total to 250 seats."

With an increase of 722 MBBS seats this year, the number of MBBS seats in Uttar Pradesh have increased from 3,828 to 4,550 for the 2024-25 session.

As per ANI, there has been an increase of 150 seats in private medical colleges. The medical colleges in the private sector previously had 5,450 MBBS seats as compared to the 5,600 in the current session. Additionally, 350 seats will be available for counseling in three new PPP-mode medical colleges.



