Uttar Pradesh CNET 2026 Admit Card Released: Check Direct Link Here

UP CNET 2026 Admit Card: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Uttar Pradesh has released the UP Common Nursing Entrance Test (CNET) 2026 Admit Card on its official website. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets using their login credentials. The examination will be conducted in offline mode at various exam centres across the state. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and carry a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre on the exam day.

Direct Link: UP CNET 2026 Admit Card

Steps to Download UP CNET 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download the Uttar Pradesh CNET 2026 admit card:

Visit the official ABVMU CET portal at abvmucet26.co.in

Click on the UP CNET 2026 admit card link

Enter registration number and password

Submit the details

Download and print the admit card for future use

UP CNET 2026 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the UP CNET 2026 examination should carefully follow all the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates must reach the exam centre at the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. Late entry may not be allowed.

The admit card should be carried in printed form.

Digital copies shown on mobile phones or other electronic devices will not be accepted at the examination centre.

Candidates must also carry a valid photo identity proof for verification purposes.

Items Not Allowed Inside the Exam Centre

Students are advised not to bring restricted items to the examination venue. Prohibited items include:

Any paper or document other than the admit card and ID proof

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, or smart gadgets

Wallets, handbags, belts, caps, or goggles

Watches, bracelets, cameras, and similar accessories

Metallic objects or ornaments

Candidates should carefully check the official instructions before leaving for the examination centre to avoid inconvenience on exam day.