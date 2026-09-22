Uttar Pradesh Auto Driver's Son Scores 627 In NEET, Secures KGMU MBBS Seat

Prabhat Kumar Yadav, a resident of Devakipur village in Jaunpur's Machhlishahr tehsil, secured an MBBS seat at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, after scoring 627 marks and securing an All India Rank of 3,864 in NEET UG 2026. His achievement has brought joy to his family and village, especially to his father, who has spent nearly 25 years working as an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai.

Prabhat's father, Mahendra Kumar Yadav, has been living away from his family in Mumbai for around 25 years to support them. He lives in a small 10×10-foot room in a chawl and sends most of his earnings from driving an auto-rickshaw to his family in the village to meet household and educational expenses.

When Mahendra learned that his son had secured admission to KGMU, he became emotional. For years, he had put his own needs and comforts aside to support his children's education.

In Devakipur, Prabhat's grandfather, Indra Bahadur Yadav, mother, Bansraji, and siblings live with the family. His grandfather celebrated the achievement by dancing after learning about his grandson's success. A video of his celebration has also been widely shared on social media.

Uncle took responsibility for his education

Prabhat's uncle, Jitendra Kumar Yadav, is a teacher. Since his father has been living in Mumbai, Jitendra helped oversee the children's education and other academic responsibilities in the village.

According to Jitendra, Prabhat studied from Class 1 to 8 at St Joseph's School in Mungra Badshahpur before completing his high school education at City School in Mungra Badshahpur. He scored 89.44 per cent in Class 10.

Prabhat later moved to Kota to prepare for the medical entrance examination. While focusing on NEET preparation, he completed his Class 12 education through private schooling and scored 83.44 per cent.

Government medical college seat eluded him on first attempt

Prabhat's journey to KGMU did not succeed on his first attempt. He scored 504 marks in his first NEET attempt but could not secure a seat at a government medical college.

Instead of giving up, he identified the areas where he needed to improve and resumed his preparation with greater focus.

From 504 to 627 marks

In his second attempt, Prabhat improved his score to 627 marks in NEET UG 2026 and secured an All India Rank of 3,864. His performance helped him secure an MBBS seat at KGMU, Lucknow.

The admission is particularly significant for his family, which supported his education despite financial constraints. KGMU was ranked eighth among medical institutions in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 medical category.

Arranging coaching fees was another challenge

Meeting the cost of Prabhat's NEET preparation in Kota was another challenge for the family. Allen Career Institute provided him with a fee concession, but the remaining expenses were still difficult for the family to manage.

During this period, his maternal uncle, Dayaram Yadav, provided financial support for his education.

Throughout his preparation, Prabhat remained focused on his studies. While his father continued driving an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai, his uncle supported his education in the village, while other family members encouraged him throughout his preparation.

(With inputs from Rajesh Kumar Srivastava)