UPTET Final Answer Key 2017 Released @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in, Check Now

UPTET 2017 Final Answer Key: Check here

UP Basic Education Board has released the final answer keys for the UPTET 2017. Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) was held on 15 October 2017 and the preliminary answer key was released thereafter. Candidates were allowed till 23 October 2017 to raise their objections. In order to be eligible to UPTET for teachers of class 1 to 5, minimum academic qualification was either a Bachelor degree or intermediate. For teachers of class 6 to 8, minimum academic qualification required was a Bachelor degree.Since there were technical issues during the release of admit card and preliminary answer key, NDTV has uploaded the answer keys here for the ease of the students.We have uploaded both primary and upper primary final answer keys of UPTET here:Step One: Go to the official portal of UPTET 2017 hosted by Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority, upbasiceduboard.gov.inStep Two: On the homepage, you may find two links of Primary and Upper Primary UPTET 2017 answer keysStep Three: Click on your UPTET Answer Key linkStep Four: Check and Download the answer keys