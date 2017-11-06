UPTET Final Answer Key 2017 Released @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in, Check Now

Since there were technical issues during the release of admit card and preliminary answer key, NDTV has uploaded the answer keys here for the ease of the students.
We have uploaded both primary and upper primary final answer keys of UPTET here:
UPTET 2017 Answer Key: How to check
Step One: Go to the official portal of UPTET 2017 hosted by Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority, upbasiceduboard.gov.in
Step Two: On the homepage, you may find two links of Primary and Upper Primary UPTET 2017 answer keys
Step Three: Click on your UPTET Answer Key link
Step Four: Check and Download the answer keys
