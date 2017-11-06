UPTET Final Answer Key 2017 Released @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in, Check Now

Candidates can check UPTET final answer key at the official website.

Education | Updated: November 06, 2017 14:28 IST
New Delhi:  UP Basic Education Board has released the final answer keys for the UPTET 2017. Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) was held on 15 October 2017 and the preliminary answer key was released thereafter. Candidates were allowed till 23 October 2017 to raise their objections. In order to be eligible to UPTET for teachers of class 1 to 5, minimum academic qualification was either a Bachelor degree or intermediate. For teachers of class 6 to 8, minimum academic qualification required was a Bachelor degree.

Since there were technical issues during the release of admit card and preliminary answer key, NDTV has uploaded the answer keys here for the ease of the students.
 

UPTET 2017 Final Answer Key: Check here

We have uploaded both primary and upper primary final answer keys of UPTET here:


UPTET 2017 Final Answer Key:Primary



UPTET 2017 Final Answer Key:Upper Primary


UPTET 2017 Answer Key: How to check

Step One: Go to the official portal of UPTET 2017 hosted by Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority, upbasiceduboard.gov.in
Step Two: On the homepage, you may find two links of Primary and Upper Primary UPTET 2017 answer keys
Step Three: Click on your UPTET Answer Key link
Step Four: Check and Download the answer keys

