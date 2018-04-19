UPSEE 2018 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow At Upsee.nic.in Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow will release the admit cards for UPSEE 2018 exam tomorrow.

Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow will release the admit cards for UPSEE 2018 exam tomorrow. As per a notice on the official website for UPSEE 2018, the admit cards for the offline exam will be available for download from April 20, 2018. The UPSEE examination will be conducted on April 29, May 5 and May 6, 2018. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. UPSEE is conducted for admission to professional courses at Universities and institutes in Uttar Pradesh.



The admit cards will be available for download on the website and will not be sent via post. After downloading the admit card, candidate must check the details mentioned. The admit card will have the following details: category, sub-category, gender, rural weightage, Name, father's name, etc. Candidate should make sure that the details are correct and match the information provided at the time of registration for the exam.



Such candidates who are unable to download their admit card or have any wrong detail mentioned on the admit card should contact the concerned authorities immediately. Candidates can mail their grievance to the email address: upsee2018helpdesk@aktu.ac.in or contact on the helpline number provided on the official website.



In case of a reported correction, the corrected admit card will be available for download on the official website www.upsee.nic.in or www.aktu.ac.in.



