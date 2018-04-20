UPSEE 2018 Admit Card For Offline Papers To Release Today At Upsee.nic.in The admit card for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 examination will be available for download on the official website today.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSEE 2018 Admit Card For Offline Papers To Release Today At Upsee.nic.in New Delhi: The admit card for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 examination will be available for download on the official website starting today. The time for admit card release has not been announced yet however the official website has confirmed that the admit card will be released today for offline examination. The admit cards will be available for download only on the website and won't be sent via post. Candidates who fail to bring the downloaded admit card to the examination centre will not be allowed to appear for the exam.



Today the admit cards will be released only for offline papers, that is paper 1, paper 2, paper 3, and paper 4. These are OMR based papers and are for candidates who have applied for admission to engineering, agriculture, biotechnology, and pharmacy courses. The admit cards for papers 5 to 11 will follow soon.



To download the admit cards, a candidate will need their registration number and password. Candidates would need to login to their respective profile created at the time pf registration and download the admit card.



After downloading the UPSEE admit cards, candidates are advised to check the details mentioned and in case of any discrepancy should inform the concerned authorities immediately. The corrected admit cards, should there be a need, will be made available on the official website.



