UPSC Releases Schedule For Recruitment Tests In 2024

The Union Public Services Commission has released the calendar for the 2024 academic year on its official website. The calendar provides information related to examination and recruitment tests that will be held in 2024.

The notification also mentions that the dates of commencement and duration of examinations are liable to changes depending on the circumstances.

The schedule of the exams to be conducted in 2024 are as follows-

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024- February 18, 2024

The duration of this exam is 1 day.

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024- February 18, 2024

The duration of the exam is 1 day.

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2024- March 10, 2024

The duration of the exam is 1 day.

NDA and NA Examination (I), 2024- April 21, 2024

CDS Examination (I) 2024- April 21, 2024

The duration of the exam is 1 day.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024- May 26, 2024

The duration of the exam is 1 day.

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2024- May 26, 2024

The duration of the exam is 1 day.

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2024--June 21, 2024

The duration of the exams is three days.

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2024- June 22, 2024

The duration of the exam is 2 days.

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024- June 23, 2024

The duration of the exam is 1 day.

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024- July 14, 2024

The duration of the exam is 1 day.

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024- August 4, 2024

The duration of the exam is 1 day.

N.D.A. and N.A. Examination (II), 2024- September 1, 2024

C.D.S. Examination (II), 2024- September 1, 2024

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024- September 20, 2024

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024-- November 24, 2024

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDC- July 7, 2024