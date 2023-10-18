UPSC Releases Job Vacancies For Various Posts, Check Deadline, Pay Scale

Union Public Service Commission has invited online recruitment applications for hiring at various positions. The applications are invited for direct recruitment by selection through the official website.

The last date for filling the application form is November 2, 2023. Candidates can fill the applications online by 23:59 hours on the same day.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is November 3, 2023.

Vacancies are open for the following position-

Two vacancies for the post of Assistant Director (Communication, Navigation & Surveillance) in Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation (UR-02). The post is permanent. The pay scale is level 11 in the pay matrix as per seventh CPC. Eligible candidates with not more than 40 years of age can apply for the post. The vacancies are suitable for candidates belonging to category of Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).



Nine vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Endocrinology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The vacancies are suitable for candidates belonging to category of Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD). The post is permanent. Group 'A' Teaching Specialist Sub-cadre of Central Health Services. The pay scale for this job is level 11 in the pay matrix as per seventh CPC plus NPA. The maximum age limit for this job is 40 years.



Three vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pulmonary Medicine), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the three vacancies, one vacancy is reserved for candidates belonging to category of Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD). The post is permanent. The pay scale is level 11 in the pay matrix as per seventh CPC plus NPA. The maximum age limit for the post is 40 years.



One vacancy for the post of Assistant Architect in Central Public Works Department, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (OBC-01). The vacancy is suitable for candidates belonging to category of Persons with Benchmark Disability. The post is

permanent. The pay scale for this job will be level 8 in the pay matrix as per seventh CPC. The age limit for applying to this job is 33 years.



Six vacancies for the post of Driller-in-Charge in Central

Ground Water Board, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The post is permanent. The pay scale is level 8 in the pay matrix as per seventh CPC. The maximum age limit for this job is 30 years.



Three vacancies for the post of Engineer and Ship Surveyor-Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical) in Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (UR-03). The post is permanent. The pay scale is 12 in the pay matrix as per seventh CPC. The maximum age limit for this job is 50 years.

One vacancy for the post of Ship Surveyor-Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical) in Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The post is permanent. The pay scale for this job is level 12 in the pay matrix as per seventh CPC. The maximum age limit in this job is 48 years.