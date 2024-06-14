UPSC Releases Combined Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2024

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the admit cards for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam and applied for the mains exam can access their admit cards on the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. To access the admit cards, applicants are required to enter their Registration ID or Roll Number and date of birth while logging into the portal. The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main exam is expected to be held on June 22 and 23, 2024. The preliminary exam was held on February 18.

Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification to download UPSC CGS Mains e-admit card on homepage

Navigate to the download link, enter credential to log in

Check the admit card and download a copy of the admit card

Take a printout of the pdf



Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus and Exam Pattern is structured to assess candidates' expertise necessary for various geo-scientific positions.



The Preliminary exam features two objective papers: Paper 1 covers General Studies, and Paper 2 focuses on the relevant scientific discipline. The Mains exam includes three descriptive papers aimed at evaluating the candidates' in-depth knowledge of the subject matter.

Each paper's syllabus aligns with the Master's level academic curriculum in fields such as Geology, Geophysics, Chemistry, and Hydrogeology.

Candidates must thoroughly prepare all the topics and sections outlined in the syllabus to effectively answer the exam questions. To be selected for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist posts, candidates must successfully pass the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the interview round.

