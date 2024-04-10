UPSC: Registrations Open For Indian Economic Service And Indian Statistical Service

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application forms by April 30, 2024.

The detailed information can be checked in the UPSC IES/ISS 2024 notification available on the official website of the UPSC.

Educational qualification

A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a postgraduate degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a university incorporated by an Act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institutes.

A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a bachelor's degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics.

Applicants between the age group of 21-30 years are eligible to apply for the exam.

Application procedure

Aspirants are required to apply online only by using the website https//www.upsconline.nic. in. Candidates will first have to register at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the commission's website, and then proceed for filling up the online application form.

Candidates will have time from May 1, 2024 to May 7, 2024 to make corrections in the field of the application form.

Applicants (excepting female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to submit a fee of Rs. 200 either by remitting the money in any branch of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment or by using internet banking of any bank