UPSC Invites Applications For Direct Recruitment To 212 Posts In Government Departments

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for direct recruitment to various posts in the Government of India. Interested candidates can apply through the online application portal, upsconline.nic.in, from September 12 to October 2 for posts other than those under the administration of the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh, and until October 9 for posts under the administration of the UT of Ladakh.

Vacancy Details

1. Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Anatomy) - 4 vacancies

Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Pay Scale:

Level 11 plus Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Age Limit:



40 years for UR/EWS candidates and 45 years for SC candidates.

2. Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (General Medicine) - 60 vacancies

Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the 60 vacancies, three are reserved for candidates belonging to the category of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

3. Assistant Editor - 2 vacancies

Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines.

4. Specialist Grade 2 (Junior Scale) - Anaesthesiology - 1 vacancy

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

5. Specialist Grade 2 (Junior Scale) - Paediatrics - 1 vacancy

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

6. Assistant Public Prosecutor - 140 vacancies

Directorate of Prosecution, Home Department, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

7. Public Law Officer/District Litigation Officer/Law Officer - 4 vacancies

Law and Justice Department, Administration of the UT of Ladakh.

How To Apply

Candidates are required to apply online through the website, upsconline.nic.in.

They must read the general instructions, profile/module-wise instructions, and instructions for uploading documents before proceeding to fill out the form. These instructions are available on the menu bar of the home page.

Candidates must submit the requisite information and supporting documents for various claims, such as date of birth, category, and educational qualifications, as sought by the Commission, along with the Universal Registration Number (URN), Common Application Form (CAF), and the fourth module - the post/vacancy-specific module.

Failure to provide the required information/documents along with the Common Application Form (CAF) will result in the cancellation of candidature for the post/vacancy.

For vacancy-wise eligibility, experience, age limit, pay scale, and reservation details, candidates are advised to refer to the official advertisement.