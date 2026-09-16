UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2026: Mathematics, General Ability Test PDF Soon

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the NDA 2 Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2026 was held on September 13.

The exam was conducted in pen-and-paper mode for candidates seeking admission to the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy Course.

The examination was held in two sessions. The Mathematics paper was conducted in the morning, while the General Ability Test was held in the afternoon.

Candidates will be able to use the answer key to check their responses and calculate their probable scores before the written examination result is announced.

The examination is being conducted for around 394 vacancies in the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy Course.

UPSC NDA 2 Marking Scheme 2026

Candidates can check the marking scheme for both papers below:

Paper Correct Answer Negative Marking Mathematics 2.5 marks 0.83 marks General Ability Test 4 marks 1.33 marks

How To Calculate UPSC NDA 2 Score 2026

Candidates can calculate their estimated score using the following formulas:

Mathematics:

Estimated score = (Correct answers× 2.5) − (Incorrect answers × 0.83)

General Ability Test:

Estimated score = (Correct answers × 4) − (Incorrect answers × 1.33)

Candidates should note that the score calculated using the answer key will only be an estimate. The final marks will be based on the official evaluation by UPSC.

How To Download UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2026

Once the answer key is released, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in .

. Click on the Examinations section.

Select Answer Keys.

Find the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2026.

Select the Mathematics or General Ability Test paper.

Open the answer key PDF.

Download the PDF and match the answers with those marked in the OMR sheet.

Calculate the estimated score using the prescribed marking scheme.