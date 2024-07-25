UPSC Inviting Tenders To Install AI-based CCTV Surveillance During Exams



Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited tender from experienced PSUs to provide AI surveillance during examination process conducted by it. The bids are called to implement Live AI-based CCTV surveillance, Aadhaar based fingerprint authentication (else digital fingerprint capturing), facial recognition of candidates and QR Code scanning of e-Admit Cards.

The required bid document should be submitted through the CPP portal. The document submitted should be signed by the authorized signatory of the bidder organisation along with the designation. The applicants will be required to submit either Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) amounting to Three Crore Rupees or Bid Security Declaration as per the prescribed format.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the bids by July 29, 2024. The opening date for the bids is scheduled for July 30, 2024.

The contract will be valid for a period of three years from the date of award of the contract. However, UPSC may, at its discretion, extend the contract for a further period of another one year on the same terms and conditions.

The decision comes amid controversies that have erupted over trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar. UPSC has issued a notice to cancel selection of Puja Khedkar, who is being investigated for lying about visual and mental disabilities and faking her identity (including changing the names of her parents) to clear the Civil Services entrance exam. The investigations are being undertaken to verify many other claims, including physical disability and her OBC, or other backward class, status.

