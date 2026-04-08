UPSC ESE Mains 2026 Timetable Released, Check Exam Dates Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains 2026. Candidates can check the detailed timetable on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the Engineering Mains exam will be conducted on June 21, 2026. The examination will take place in two shifts, with the first shift scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Engineering Services (Main/Stage-II) Examination will consist of two conventional-type papers in the Engineering Discipline, each carrying a duration of three hours. The total marks for the examination will be 600, with 300 marks allotted to each paper.

Read official Notice here

Candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Stage-I, which is the Engineering Services Preliminary Examination, and Stage-II, which is the Engineering Services Main Examination, as fixed by the Commission at its discretion, will be called for Stage-III, also known as the Personality Test. For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

To check the UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2026 timetable, candidates need to visit the official website at upsc.gov.in and click on the UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2026 timetable link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates, after which they can download the file and keep a hard copy for further use.