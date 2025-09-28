UPSC ESE 2026: Applications Invited For 474 Engineering Vacancies, Apply Here

UPSC ESE 2026 Registration: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2026. This recruitment drive aims to fill 474 vacancies. Candidates can apply for the post by creating an account and filling the form for the examination on the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in. The preliminary examination will be held on February 8, 2026.

Applications are invited for posts in several engineering categories including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electrical and Telecommunications Engineering.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post must be of minimum 21 years of age and should not be more than 30 years. Age relaxation of five years in case of SC/ST candidates and Ex-servicemen, three years for OBC candidates is allowed.

They must have a degree from a recognized university. Those applying for Indian Naval Armament Service (Electronics Engg. Posts), a M.Sc. degree or its equivalent with Wireless Communication Electronics, Radio Physics or Radio Engineering as a special subject is required.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of a Stage 1- preliminary examination, which is held in objective type format and used as a screening process for the mains examination (Stage 2). The mains are held as written examinations. The last stage candidates will be required to become eligible for the posts is the Personality Test.

A negative marks is applicable in objective type papers and the mains score will be used as the sole base for preparing the merit list.

Fees

Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 200 except Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

The last date to apply for the examination is October 16, 2025 (6 pm). Candidates will be required to bring the admit card issued by the commission to the exam centre for entry.

Download Notification Here - "UPSC ESE 2026 Notification".