UPSC Civil Services Exam Notification To Be Out Today

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to release the applications for the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination 2025, today, January 22. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of UPSC for detailed information. As per the schedule released earlier, the deadline to fill the application form will be February 11, 2025.



The Engineering Services (Prelims) is scheduled for February 9, while the Indian Forest Service (Prelims) and the Civil Services (Prelims) will take place on May 25.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will comprise of two papers that will consist of objective type or multiple choice questions.

As per the 2024 CSE notification, candidates excluding Females, SC/ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities who are exempted from the fee, are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. The payment can be made through cash at any State Bank of India branch, Net Banking, or using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Cards, or UPI Payment.

Steps to check the official notification

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link 'What's new' section

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 notification PDF will be displayed on your screen.

Download the notification PDF and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, UPSC has announced a revised schedule for the UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024 due to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. As per the updated notification, the personality test originally scheduled for February 5, 2025, will now be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2025.