UPSC CSE 2024: UPSC Personality Test Date Revised, Check Details

UPSC CSE 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a revised schedule for the UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024. The changes have been made due to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. As per the updated notification, the personality test originally scheduled for February 5, 2025, will now be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Candidates can refer to the official notice available on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The official notification states: "Due to notification of Delhi Assembly elections on 05.02.2025, the Personality Tests of Civil Services Exam 2024 scheduled on 05.02.2025 will now be held on Saturday, the 08 Feb 2025."

The commission has published the roll numbers of 2,845 candidates who have successfully qualified for the examination. The schedule for the personality tests (interviews) will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates in due course. The interviews will take place at the Union Public Service Commission's office located at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

Reporting Details

Candidates must report at 9am for the forenoon session

For the afternoon session, candidates must report at 1pm

Candidates attending the interviews are eligible for reimbursement of travel expenses limited to the fare for Second/Sleeper class train travel (Mail Express). If the journey is undertaken by a different mode or class, reimbursement will be processed as per S.R.-132 and the guidelines provided by the Commission, available on its official website.

Candidates are required to submit hard copies or printouts of tickets for both onward and return journeys, detailing the fare, along with the prescribed T.A. claim form completed in duplicate. The T.A. bill form can be downloaded from the UPSC's official website.