UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims Result Out, Steps To Check The Results

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination today. The examination was held on June 28. UPSC has published the roll numbers of candidates, who have been provisionally selected for the UPSC CSE mains examination. Applicants can check out the list at the official website of UPSC: upsconline.nic.in, or upsc.gov.in.

The commission aims to fill approximately 1,105 vacancies through the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary examination 2023.

UPSC CSE Exam 2023: Steps to download the result

Step 1: Open any browser and enter the official website of UPSC or simply click here: upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the link reading: “Result - CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2023”

Step 3: As soon as you click on it, the result will appear on the computer screen

Step 4: Check your roll number and if you have made it to the list, download the result. Take a printout for future reference as well.

The commission has stated that the candidature of selected candidates is provisional, and in accordance with the rules of the exam, they will have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. The dates and instructions related to filling up the DAF-I form as well as its submission will be announced in due course on the website itself.

Candidates are also informed that cut-off marks along with the answer keys of the screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2023 for IFoS (Main) Examination will be rolled out on the Commission's website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in. But, it will happen only after the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2023 is done.

While the Civil Services (Main) examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, the Preliminary examinations were conducted on May 28.