UPSC Combined Defence Services 2 Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date, Know How To Download

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026 soon for candidates who appeared for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026. The written examination was conducted on September 13, 2026, in offline mode across designated centres. The Commission has already released the provisional answer key for the examination. However, the official result date has not been announced yet. Once declared, candidates will be able to check the result on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The CDS 2 result will be released in PDF format and will contain the roll numbers of candidates who qualify for the next stage.

UPSC CDS Result 2026: How To Check?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to check the UPSC CDS Result 2026:

Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, check the "What's New" section.

Click on the UPSC CDS Result 2 link.

Check the UPSC CDS Result 2 pdf link and check your roll number in it.

Download the pdf for future academic use.

UPSC CDS 2 Selection Process After Result

Candidates who qualify the written examination will be shortlisted for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. The SSB stage is conducted for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers' Training Academy (OTA).

The final selection is based on candidates' performance in the written examination and SSB tests, subject to medical fitness, suitability and availability of vacancies. Candidates should regularly check the official UPSC website for further instructions regarding the SSB process.