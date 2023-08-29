UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination Admit Card Released, Direct Link To Download

Candidates will have to use the login credentials to download the UPSC CSE Admit Card.

The admit card for the 2023 Civil Services Examination (CSE) mains exams has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Those who successfully passed the UPSC CSE preliminary exam can download the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

To access the UPSC CSE Mains admit card, candidates are required to input either their registration ID or roll number. It is mandatory for candidates to bring an authentic and current photo ID card, in addition to the UPSC CSE 2023 mains admit card, on the day of the examination.

The UPSC has provided detailed technical instructions to ensure a smooth and trouble-free process for downloading the e-admit card.

Technical Instructions

1. The Admit Card Application is best suitable on latest versions of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox browsers.

2. Javascript should be enabled in your browser.

3. Do not use a mobile phone or other device to download the e-ADMITCARD. Preferably use Windows OS on desktop machines.

4. If you are having problems downloading the e-Admitcard using the suggested browsers, then clear the cache and cookies of the browser using the browser settings. If you are still unable to download the e-Admitcard, then please try to download it using another computer machine.

5. If the candidate is blocked by the server in case of repetitive downloading, please contact the UPSC Administrator immediately through e-mail at web-upsc@nic.in to unblock the downloading.

6. The Commission will not be liable if any discrepancy(ies) arise due to deviation from any instructions as given above, and no further correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard.

By following the instructions below, candidates can download their admit card for the UPSC CSE Mains in 2023.