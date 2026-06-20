UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026: Detailed Application Form Released, Direct Link Here

UPSC CSE Mains 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the Detailed Application Form (DAF) submission process for candidates who have qualified in the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026. Eligible candidates can now complete their UPSC mains exam application process through the official portal. The application window will remain open from June 19 to June 28, 2026. The submission of DAF is mandatory for candidates to appear in the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026 DAF

UPSC has activated a special window for shortlisted candidates to submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF), pay the examination fee, update scribe details, request assistive devices or large-font question papers, and fill in cadre preferences.

All qualified candidates must log in to the UPSC portal and either submit or reconfirm their details during this period. The commission has clearly stated that e-Admit Cards for the Main Examination will be issued only after successful submission of the DAF.

Candidates who fail to complete the application process by June 28, 2026, will not be allowed to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2026.

Female, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the examination fee of ₹200, while other candidates must complete the payment during form submission.

How to Fill UPSC CSE Main Exam 2026 DAF?

Visit the official UPSC portal upsconline.nic.in.

Log in using the registration credentials.

Verify personal and educational information.

Update category and reservation details, if applicable.

Fill in cadre preferences carefully.

Enter scribe or assistive device details, if required.

Pay the ₹200 examination fee (if applicable).

Review all details and submit the form.

Download and save the confirmation page.

Keep checking for the e-Admit Card release.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2026 Exam Pattern

The written examination consists of nine papers. Two papers, Indian Language and English, carry 300 marks each and are qualifying in nature. Merit will be prepared based on seven papers totaling 1,750 marks. This includes one Essay paper, four General Studies papers, and two Optional Subject papers carrying 250 marks each.

Candidates who clear the written examination will be invited for the Personality Test (Interview), which carries 275 marks. The UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026 will begin on August 21, 2026.