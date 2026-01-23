UPSC Civil Services Main 2025 Personality Test Rescheduled, Check Revised Date

UPSC Civil Services Main 2025 Interview: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rescheduled the Personality Test (Interview) of the Civil Services Main Examination (CSME) 2025 that was earlier scheduled for January 22, 2026.

According to an official notification issued on Thursday, the afternoon session of January 22, 2026, has been deferred due to the early closure of offices on that day in view of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2026. The rescheduled interview will now be conducted on Friday, February 27, 2026, during the forenoon session.

"The Personality Test of the candidates of CSME-2025 which was scheduled to be held on 22.01.2026 (Afternoon Session) has now been rescheduled on Friday, 27.02.2026 (Forenoon Session) due to early closure of office on 22.01.2026 on account of full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade, 2026," the UPSC notification stated.

Earlier, UPSC had released the interview schedule for Phase 1 on December 2, covering 649 candidates whose Personality Tests were conducted between December 8 and December 19, 2025.

The Personality Test schedule for the remaining 2,107 candidates is being held from January 5 to February 27, 2026.

Candidates appearing for the interview must note that the reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 AM, while for the afternoon session it is 1 PM.

UPSC will reimburse the travelling expenses of shortlisted candidates appearing for the Personality Test. The reimbursement is applicable for second-class and sleeper-class train fares only.

"Candidates are required to submit hard copies of both onward and return journey tickets, clearly indicating fare details, along with the prescribed Travelling Allowance (TA) claim form duly filled in duplicate," the commission said, adding that the TA claim forms are available on the official UPSC website.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 Notification Awaited

Meanwhile, UPSC is expected to release the detailed notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 soon. Once issued, the online registration process will begin on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the UPSC calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 is scheduled for May 24, 2026. The notification, which was set to be release on January 14, was postponed due to administrative reasons. Once published, it will provide details on the number of attempts allowed for various categories, including General, OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates.