UPSC Civil Services 2023 Interview Schedule Announced, Check Dates

UPSC Civil Services 2023 Interview has two sessions, with forenoon starting at 9am and afternoon at 1pm.

The schedule for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services 2023 interview has been announced. The interview will commence on January 2 and conclude on February 16, 2024. A total of 1,026 candidates are scheduled to appear in the interview rounds, with the forenoon session starting at 9am and the afternoon session at 1pm.

Candidates attending the interviews will be reimbursed for their travel expenses, limited to the second/sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

Steps to access the UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule:

Go to the official UPSC website by visiting upsc.gov.in.

Locate and select the link for the UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule on the homepage.

Open the newly generated PDF file to view the interview dates.

Download the page and keep a printed copy for future use.



Check the UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule here

The UPSC Mains examination was held on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023, and the results were declared on December 8, 2023.

Only candidates who successfully cleared the mains examination are eligible to appear in the upcoming personality tests.