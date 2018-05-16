CDS (II) 2017 Final Result Announced; 192 Recommended

UPSC will come up with the marks of the candidates after declaring the final result of Officers' Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2017.
'The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' certificates (Army Wing) holders], 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service) [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad,' reads the update released by Commission.
The Commission has recently declared, NDA (II) 2017 result. Courses for the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of NDA will begin in July 2018. Commencement date of the courses can be found at www. joinindianarmy.nic.in www.nausena-bharti.nic.in and www.careerairforce.nic.in. Utpal Anand has secured the first rank in NDA (II) 2017. Kunal Malhan and Shubham Kumar Jha have secured the second and third rank, respectively.
