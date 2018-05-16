CDS (II) 2017 Final Result Announced; 192 Recommended For CDS (II) 2017 result, UPSC will come up with the marks of the candidates after declaring the final result of Officers' Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2017.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC CDS (II) 2017 Result Declared; Check At upsc.gov.in New Delhi: Final result of Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2017 (II) has been declared. Vivek Tharkoti has topped for the Indian Military Academy, followed by Debasis Sarangi and Ashish Rai. Likewise Debasis Sarangi has topped for both Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy. The exam was held for for admission to the 145th Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 204 F(P) Course. A total of 192 candidates have been recommended on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in November, 2017 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.



UPSC will come up with the marks of the candidates after declaring the final result of Officers' Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2017.



'The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' certificates (Army Wing) holders], 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service) [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad,' reads the update released by Commission.



The Commission has recently declared, NDA (II) 2017 result. Courses for the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of NDA will begin in July 2018. Commencement date of the courses can be found at www. joinindianarmy.nic.in www.nausena-bharti.nic.in and www.careerairforce.nic.in. Utpal Anand has secured the first rank in NDA (II) 2017. Kunal Malhan and Shubham Kumar Jha have secured the second and third rank, respectively.



